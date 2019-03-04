Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Poor performances continue Sunday

Wiggins tallied 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 135-121 loss to Washington.

Wiggins put up just 14 points in 33 minutes Sunday, adding four rebounds and one block. He has been the 210th ranked player over the past two weeks and just the 181st ranked player across the entire season. For some reason, Wiggins is rostered in 97 percent of all leagues, a number that certainly raises a lot of questions.