Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Poor shooting night Thursday

Wiggins totaled 18 points (4-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists in 44 minutes during Thursday's 105-104 victory over Sacramento.

Wiggins struggled from the field Thursday, connecting on just 21 percent of his shot attempts. His efficiency has taken a hit over the past two weeks and it is no coincidence that this has occurred with Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) out of the lineup. Over that period, Wiggins has been the 111th ranked player. This compared to his season rank of 81, a number he should trend towards as soon as Towns returns to the floor.