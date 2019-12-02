Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Poor shooting performance
Wiggins had 18 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3PT, 5-5 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 defeat against the Grizzlies.
Wiggins has moved to a point guard role in Minnesota's last three games but he thrived in this contest, matching his season-high mark for dimes in the current season. Wiggins has been Minnesota's most consistent scorer this season, but he has been struggling from the field of late and that should impact his upside negatively going forward. He is shooting 42.2 percent from the field over his last five outings.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads way with 26•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Drops 25 on Atlanta•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Pops for 21 against Suns•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 22 points•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ready to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...