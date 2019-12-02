Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Poor shooting performance

Wiggins had 18 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3PT, 5-5 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 115-107 defeat against the Grizzlies.

Wiggins has moved to a point guard role in Minnesota's last three games but he thrived in this contest, matching his season-high mark for dimes in the current season. Wiggins has been Minnesota's most consistent scorer this season, but he has been struggling from the field of late and that should impact his upside negatively going forward. He is shooting 42.2 percent from the field over his last five outings.