Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Poor shooting stretch continues
Wiggins posted 12 points (5-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes Tuesday in the Timberwolves' 108-106 loss to the Grizzlies.
Wiggins looked like he might have turned a corner after he averaged 26.3 points and 7.3 boards during a three-game stretch between Jan. 24 and 27, but he's since squandered any goodwill he may have gained from fantasy managers. Over the subsequent three games, Wiggins has scored between 10 and 12 points while shooting just 9-for-47 (27.7 percent) from the field. The arrow has clearly been pointing downward for Wiggins since he inked a five-year extension with the Wolves in October 2017, but Minnesota reportedly has no overwhelming desire to move him ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
