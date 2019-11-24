Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Pops for 21 against Suns

Wiggins scored 21 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 100-98 loss to the Suns.

The illness that cost Wiggins three games over the last week hasn't ended up slowing him down -- he's scored 20-plus points in both starts since returning to the lineup, and all nine games so far in November. The 24-year-old is taking more shots than ever so far this season, and as a result Wiggins is on pace for career-best numbers.