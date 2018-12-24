Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Posts first 30-point game of season
Wiggins totaled 30 points (11-2- FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-10 FT), six rebounds and five assists Sunday against Oklahoma City.
Wiggins paced his team in scoring as the Timberwolves managed to overcome a Russell Westbrook triple-double and come away with a two-point win. Wiggins has registered 14 or more points in every game this month (11 contests) and has tacked on additional value by averaging 4.8 boards. He'll draw an enticing matchup against Chicago on Wednesday.
