Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Posts team-high 21 points Sunday
Wiggins recorded 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one assist and one turnover across 24 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Warriors.
Wiggins' 21 points were a team-high, but he did very little elsewhere across the box score, which led to a fairly average day in terms of his fantasy value. That has always been one of the bigger concerns with Wiggins, as he's often considered a one-trick pony with his scoring ability. The addition of Jimmy Butler potentially means a few less shot attempts for Wiggins on a per game basis, so he may need to increase his all-around production to keep his fantasy value similar to where it was a season ago.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Discussing contract extension with Wolves•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Explodes for 41 points Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores game-high 36 in Thursday loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Pours in 29 points Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Puts up 27 points Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 20 points Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...