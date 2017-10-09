Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Posts team-high 21 points Sunday

Wiggins recorded 21 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one assist and one turnover across 24 minutes during Sunday's preseason loss to the Warriors.

Wiggins' 21 points were a team-high, but he did very little elsewhere across the box score, which led to a fairly average day in terms of his fantasy value. That has always been one of the bigger concerns with Wiggins, as he's often considered a one-trick pony with his scoring ability. The addition of Jimmy Butler potentially means a few less shot attempts for Wiggins on a per game basis, so he may need to increase his all-around production to keep his fantasy value similar to where it was a season ago.