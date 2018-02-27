Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Pours in 22 during Monday's win

Wiggins supplied 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Monday's 118-100 win over the Kings.

Wiggins joined fellow stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jeff Teague in hitting the 20-point mark on the night, the third straight contest in which he's accomplished the feat. The fourth-year wing's shot has been solid all month and particularly impressive lately, as he's posted success rates of between 50.0 and 55.6 percent during the last three contests. As is the case with his aforementioned pair of teammates, Wiggins should enjoy a nice uptick in usage in many of the T-Wolves' remaining games until Jimmy Butler (knee) is able to return to action.