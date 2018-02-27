Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Pours in 22 during Monday's win
Wiggins supplied 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 37 minutes in Monday's 118-100 win over the Kings.
Wiggins joined fellow stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Jeff Teague in hitting the 20-point mark on the night, the third straight contest in which he's accomplished the feat. The fourth-year wing's shot has been solid all month and particularly impressive lately, as he's posted success rates of between 50.0 and 55.6 percent during the last three contests. As is the case with his aforementioned pair of teammates, Wiggins should enjoy a nice uptick in usage in many of the T-Wolves' remaining games until Jimmy Butler (knee) is able to return to action.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores team-high 21 points Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Another quiet outing Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Efficient yet again•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 18 points Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...