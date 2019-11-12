Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Pours in game-high 33 in Detroit

Wiggins scored 33 points (12-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 120-114 win over the Pistons.

The 24-year-old wing led the way on a night when the T-wolves shot better than 50 percent from the floor as a team. Wiggins is on an impressive run right now, scoring 25 or more points in five straight games, and he's averaging what would be a career-best 25.5 PPG through the first 10 games of the season.