Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Practices Saturday, will travel

Wiggins (illness) was a full participant in Saturday's practie and will travel for the team's upcoming two-game roadtrip, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

While an official call on Wiggins' status for Sunday's game with Cleveland hasn't yet been made, his involvement in practice and inclusion on the travel roster bodes well for a potential return. The star forward's missed the past four games due to complications from an undsiclosed illness.