Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Probable Saturday

Wiggins is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to a bruised left thigh.

Wiggins presumably picked up the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Pistons. While it does not sound serious, expect confirmation on his status closer to tip-off. Look for him to take on his usual workload should he ultimately play.

