Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Probable Saturday
Wiggins is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Wizards due to a bruised left thigh.
Wiggins presumably picked up the injury in Wednesday's loss to the Pistons. While it does not sound serious, expect confirmation on his status closer to tip-off. Look for him to take on his usual workload should he ultimately play.
