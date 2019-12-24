Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Productive but inefficient
Wiggins had 22 points (10-27 FG, 1-8 3PT, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 39 minutes during Monday's 113-104 loss at Golden State.
Wiggins had a rough shooting night since he needed 27 shots to barely surpass the 20-point plateau, but he taken a major step forward this season when it comes to his efficiency and his 45.5 percent from the field would rank as his second-best career figure. The small forward should remain Minnesota's main go-to guy, especially since Karl-Anthony Towns remains out due to injury,
