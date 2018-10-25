Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Friday

Wiggins (quad) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Wiggins was held out of Wednesday's loss to Toronto while tending to a bruised right quad he suffered earlier in the week, and it looks like he will again be a game-time decision Friday. Look for another update on Wiggins' status to come following shootaround in the morning, but if he is unable to play, rookie Josh Okogie would be in line to start on the wing again.