Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Friday
Wiggins (quad) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Wiggins was held out of Wednesday's loss to Toronto while tending to a bruised right quad he suffered earlier in the week, and it looks like he will again be a game-time decision Friday. Look for another update on Wiggins' status to come following shootaround in the morning, but if he is unable to play, rookie Josh Okogie would be in line to start on the wing again.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Deemed game-time call Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Day-to-day with quad bruise•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable to return•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Fouls out with 19 points in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times