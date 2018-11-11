Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Monday
Wiggins (quad) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Wiggins was a late scratch for Friday's game against the Kings. If Wiggins is unable to go, Josh Okogie could see another start. More information on Wiggins' status should come out after Monday's morning shootaround.
