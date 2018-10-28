Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Monday

Wiggins (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers, Chris Hines of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wiggins logged a partial practice Saturday and seems to be nearing a return in the not-too-distant future, if not Monday. Josh Okogie will likely continue to start if Wiggins is forced to miss his third consecutive game.

