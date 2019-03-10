Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Sunday

Wiggins (thigh) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Wiggins missed Saturday's game against the Wizards with a thigh bruise, but there's hope he'll be able to return on the second night of a back-to-back. If he's ultimately cleared to play, Wiggins would likely rejoin the starting lineup, sending rookie Keita Bates-Diop back to the bench.

