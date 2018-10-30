Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Wednesday

Wiggins (quad) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Wiggins was originally cleared to play in Monday's game against the Lakers but was later ruled out. It's unclear exactly how close Wiggins is to returning to the floor, but he will likely end up being a game-time call again Wednesday.

