Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Wednesday
Wiggins (quad) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Wiggins was originally cleared to play in Monday's game against the Lakers but was later ruled out. It's unclear exactly how close Wiggins is to returning to the floor, but he will likely end up being a game-time call again Wednesday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Partial practice participant Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Still questionable Friday•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...