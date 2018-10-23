Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Wednesday
Wiggins (quad) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Wiggins has said that the right quad contusion he is dealing with is a non-issue, but it looks like the 23-year-old may still end up being a game-time decision Wednesday. Expect another update on Wiggins' health following the team's shootaround in the morning, but if for some reason he is ruled out, more minutes would open up for Derrick Rose and rookie Josh Okogie.
