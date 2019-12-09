Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Monday
Wiggins (thumb) is questionable for Monday's game against the Suns.
Wiggins carried a similar tag into Sunday's game against the Lakers and wound up playing 29 minutes, finishing with 19 points, three assists and two rebounds. He'll likely go through pregame warmups before the Timberwolves confirm his availability for the second half of their back-to-back.
