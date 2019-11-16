Play

Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Saturday

Wiggins (personal) is officially questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

Wiggins was unable to attend Friday's loss to the Wizards due to a personal matter. More clarity on his availability for Saturday's contest should come closer to tip-off. Jarrett Culver would presumably be in line for another start if he is unable to go.

