Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Thursday
Wiggins (illness) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Wiggins is working his way back from an illness that has kept him sidelined for the past three games. His status should clear up closer to game-time. If Wiggins remains out, Jarrett Culver would likely draw another start.
