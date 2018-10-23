Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable to return

Wiggins exited Monday's game against Indiana with a bruised right quadriceps and is questionable to return, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Wiggins went to the locker room in the first half after recording two points, a steal and a rebound over eight minutes. If he's unable to return, expect Anthony Tolliver or Luol Deng to see an increased role at small forward.

