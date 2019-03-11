Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable vs. Nuggets

Wiggins (thigh) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Dane Moore of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis reports.

Wiggins continues to nurse a bruised left thigh, which cost him each of the last two contests over the weekend. Expect an update on the athletic wing's status at shootaround Tuesday morning.

