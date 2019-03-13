Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable vs. Utah
Wiggins (thigh) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Wiggins was considered likely to play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets a few hours before tip-off, but he ended up being a late scratch following an attempt to go through pregame warmups. Either way, it appears Wiggins is on the cusp of returning to action after missing the last three games with a bruised right thigh.
