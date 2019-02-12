Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Wednesday
Wiggins (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
An illness prevented Wiggins from practicing Tuesday, and his availability is in question for the Timberwolves' final game before the All-Star break. If Wiggins is ultimately ruled out, Josh Okogie and Luol Deng are candidates to see expanded roles.
