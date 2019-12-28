Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable with illness
Wiggins has been added to the injury report as questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to an illness, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Wiggins' final status will likely depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. Jarrett Culver and Jeff Teague would presumably be the prime beneficiaries in terms of minutes and usage should he ultimately be unable to give it a go.
