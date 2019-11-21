Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ready to play Wednesday

Wiggins (illness) is starting Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Wiggins was considered a game-time decision after missing the last three games due to an illness and a personal matter, but he'll rejoin the starting five Wednesday. The 24-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career with 25.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.7 minutes through 11 games, and he'll provide a major boost for the Timberwolves.