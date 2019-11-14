Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Remains hot against Spurs

Wiggins scored 30 points (12-23 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 129-114 win over the Spurs.

Wiggins has scored 20-plus points in each of his last seven outings, and he has made at least 50 percent of his field-goal attempts in four of his last five appearances. Surprisingly, Wiggins has cemented himself as Minnesota's go-to guy on offense this season and the stats back him up. The six-year veteran is currently averaging career-high marks in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, field-goal percentage and three-point percentage.