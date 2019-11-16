Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Remains out Saturday
Wiggins (personal) remains unavailable Saturday against the Rockets.
Wiggins missed Friday's game against the Wizards due to the death of his grandmother and will remain out Saturday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Monday in Utah.
