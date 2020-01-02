Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Remains out Thursday
Wiggins (illness) will not play Thursday against the Warriors, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Wiggins will remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as he continues to battle an undisclosed illness. Per Ratke, coach Ryan Saunders said Wiggins is close to returning, so there's a chance he takes the court Sunday in Cleveland.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Misses shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...