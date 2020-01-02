Play

Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Remains out Thursday

Wiggins (illness) will not play Thursday against the Warriors, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Wiggins will remain sidelined for a fourth straight game as he continues to battle an undisclosed illness. Per Ratke, coach Ryan Saunders said Wiggins is close to returning, so there's a chance he takes the court Sunday in Cleveland.

