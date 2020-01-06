Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Returns from illness

Wiggins totaled 15 points (6-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 victory over Cleveland.

Wiggins was back in the starting lineup after missing four games with an illness. His playing time was a little subdued, although that may have simply been a result of his conditioning. The production was fine considering the missed games, with the obvious exception being his field goal percentage. The Timberwolves travel to Memphis to face an improved Grizzlies team on Tuesday, giving Wiggins 48 hours to recover.