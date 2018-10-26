Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Friday
Wiggins (quadriceps) is out Friday against the Bucks.
Wiggins will miss his second straight contest while nursing a bruised right quad. Josh Okogie is expected to start in Wiggins' stead again.
