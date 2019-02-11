Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Monday
Wiggins (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Wiggins came down with an undisclosed illness Monday and will miss at least one game as a result. In his place, Luol Deng is expected to start. Wiggins' next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Rockets.
