Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Saturday
Wiggins (illness) won't play Saturday against the Cavaliers.
Flu-like symptoms will force Wiggins to sit out his first game since Dec. 6. In his absence, we should expect Jarrett Culver, Shabazz Napier and Josh Okogie to see extra minutes.
