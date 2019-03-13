Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Tuesday

Updating a previous report, Wiggins (thigh) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Wiggins was originally considered questionable, but a few hours before tip-off it was reported he was expected to play. He presumably did not feel comfortable during warmups, and the Timberwolves have opted to play it safe. With Jeff Teague (foot) and Derrick Rose (shoulder) also sidelined, the Timberwolves figure to be limited offensively. Keita Bates-Diop will replace Wiggins in the starting lineup.