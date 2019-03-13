Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Tuesday
Updating a previous report, Wiggins (thigh) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Wiggins was originally considered questionable, but a few hours before tip-off it was reported he was expected to play. He presumably did not feel comfortable during warmups, and the Timberwolves have opted to play it safe. With Jeff Teague (foot) and Derrick Rose (shoulder) also sidelined, the Timberwolves figure to be limited offensively. Keita Bates-Diop will replace Wiggins in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Expects to play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable vs. Nuggets•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Out Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Won't play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Downgraded to questionable•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...