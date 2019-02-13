Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Wednesday
Wiggins (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against Houston, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Wiggins will miss his second-straight game due to an illness. The fifth-year wing will have ample time to recover over the all-star break and should be ready for the Timberwolves next game, February 22nd against the Knicks.
