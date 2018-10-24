Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Ruled out Wednesday

Wiggins (quad) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against Toronto.

Wiggins suffered a bruised right quad Monday against the Pacers, which forced him out of the game after just eight minutes. The former No. 1 overall pick will miss his second career game Wednesday, and rookie Josh Okogie will enter the starting five in his place.

