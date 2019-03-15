Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 14 points in Thursday's loss
Wiggins had 14 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 120-100 loss to the Jazz.
Wiggins was dreadful in his return from a three-game absence with a thigh injury. He's posting his lowest scoring average since his rookie campaign, and he's connecting on a career-low 39.9 percent from the field. It's been another disappointing season for the 24-year-old wing, but he is at least managing career-high averages in rebounding, assists, threes, and blocks.
