Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 15 in loss

Wiggins had 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) in Monday's loss to Denver.

Two nights after notching his first career triple-double, Wiggins came back down to earth Monday, as he struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just one of his seven attempts. Over his last nine games, Wiggins is shooting just 25.5 percent from downtown on more than five attempts per game.