Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 15 points in 34 minutes

Wiggins accounted for 15 points (7-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes Tuesday in Minnesota's loss to Toronto.

Wiggins leads the league in minutes played, and he carries a considerable amount of the offensive and defensive load for coach Tom Thibodeau's Timberwolves on a nightly basis. During Jimmy Butler's recent four-game absence Wiggins absorbed some of those scoring opportunities, but he is yet to emerge as a consistent shooter from the outside. Wiggins is one of the best finishers in the league, but he is averaging a career-high 4.3 three-pointers per game while only connecting on 32-percent of those attempts. Until he becomes more consistent away from the rim, Wiggins' fantasy value won't align with his potential.

