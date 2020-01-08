Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 15 points
Wiggins had 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3PT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss at Memphis.
Wiggins has posted back-to-back 15-point performances after a four-game absence, but he has shot just 37.5 percent from the field in those two contests. He should remain one of Minnesota's main scoring assets moving forward especially if Karl-Anthony Towns remains sidelined due to injury.
