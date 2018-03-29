Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 17 points Wednesday
Wiggins scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-114 win against Atlanta.
On a night when Karl Anthony-Towns carried the load offensively, Wiggins still had decent numbers on offense. The forward has been solid as of late, averaging 19.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in his last five games. With not much to go around on the offensive side of the ball Wednesday, Wiggins made the most of it by shooting 53.8 percent from the field on 13 shots compared to Towns' 56 points on 32 shots. However, on nights when Towns isn't lighting up the scoreboard, Minnesota needs Wiggins to get back to the form that scored over 20 points in nine of 11 games from February 23 to March 20. With Jimmy Butler (knee) still out of the lineup, the offense needs to be spread out among the Timberwolves' stars down the stretch.
