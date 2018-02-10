Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 18 points Friday

Wiggins scored 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3PT) to go with four rebounds and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to Chicago.

In three straight games, Wiggins has shot the ball rather well, shooting at least 50.0 percent. During this span, the forward is shooting 56.0 percent on 13.6 shots. In his last 10 games, Wiggins is averaging 18.7 points while collecting 4.3 rebounds per game. Overall, his scoring has dropped 5.7 points from his career-high of 23.9 points set in 2016-17. To find Jimmy Butler's impact on Minnesota's offense, look no further than the dramatic drop in scoring by Wiggins in the span of a year.