Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 18 points in loss
Wiggins totaled 18 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 38 minutes in Friday's 109-97 loss to Miami.
Wiggins finished Friday's game with a nice line, despite the low scoring effort. The Timberwolves appeared lost on offense without Jeff Teague (Achilles), and were never really in the game. Wiggins has been steady this season, and is doing about what owner would have expected. His defensive efforts have been better than last season, however, with his steals currently sitting at 1.3 per game. He has collected at least one steal in eight of his past nine games, something that owners have been hoping for, for the past two seasons.
