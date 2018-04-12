Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 18 points in overtime victory
Wiggins scored 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT) to go along with five rebounds and three assists across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Nuggets.
Wiggins finished fourth on the team in shot attempts and was clearly impacted by Jimmy Butler's expanded workload. He shot the ball efficiently but was only able to reach his season average in scoring due to a lack of volume. Though Wiggins' numbers dropped off across the board during the regular season, he was still a key member of a squad that reached the postseason for the first time in 13 years and will look to take his game to another level in his first taste of postseason action.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores seven points in Monday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Shooting struggles continue Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Underwhelms in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 17 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Plays 43 minutes in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....