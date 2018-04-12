Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 18 points in overtime victory

Wiggins scored 18 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT) to go along with five rebounds and three assists across 42 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Nuggets.

Wiggins finished fourth on the team in shot attempts and was clearly impacted by Jimmy Butler's expanded workload. He shot the ball efficiently but was only able to reach his season average in scoring due to a lack of volume. Though Wiggins' numbers dropped off across the board during the regular season, he was still a key member of a squad that reached the postseason for the first time in 13 years and will look to take his game to another level in his first taste of postseason action.