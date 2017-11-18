Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 19 points in Friday's win

Wiggins scored 19 points with five rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes in Friday's win at Dallas. He was 7-of-15 from the field.

Wiggins bounced back after a poor shooting game Wednesday (he was just 4-of-11 from the field). Wiggins was 2-of-5 from three-point range as he continues to take more shots from behind the arc. He's taking 4.1 three-pointers per game compared to 3.5 last season.