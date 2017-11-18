Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 19 points in Friday's win
Wiggins scored 19 points with five rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes in Friday's win at Dallas. He was 7-of-15 from the field.
Wiggins bounced back after a poor shooting game Wednesday (he was just 4-of-11 from the field). Wiggins was 2-of-5 from three-point range as he continues to take more shots from behind the arc. He's taking 4.1 three-pointers per game compared to 3.5 last season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in Wednesday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scoring-heavy stat line in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team with 20 points in win•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Bounces back with 21 points Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Struggles with shot in Tuesday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Banks in desperation three for dramatic win•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...