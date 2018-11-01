Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 19 points in Wednesday's win

Wiggins had 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 win over the Jazz.

Wiggins made his return from a three-game absence due to a quad injury and was able to play heavy minutes in this one. Apart from the game in which Wiggins went down with the injury and managed two points in eight minutes, Wiggins has gone for at least 19 points in all four appearances this season. Moreover, this was his most well-rounded effort thus far as well.