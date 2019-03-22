Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 20 in loss

Wiggins finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal over 38 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Hornets on Thursday.

Wiggins finished just one off of the team-lead in scoring behind Karl-Anthony Towns in Thursday's loss. Wiggins is averaging his fewest points per game (17.5) since his 2014 rookie season due mainly to the worst shooting mark of his career (39.8 percent). Still, he has a great opportunity for increased production. With injuries piling up in the Minnesota backcourt, Wiggins' role on offense should be extensive down the stretch.