Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 20 in loss
Wiggins finished with 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal over 38 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Hornets on Thursday.
Wiggins finished just one off of the team-lead in scoring behind Karl-Anthony Towns in Thursday's loss. Wiggins is averaging his fewest points per game (17.5) since his 2014 rookie season due mainly to the worst shooting mark of his career (39.8 percent). Still, he has a great opportunity for increased production. With injuries piling up in the Minnesota backcourt, Wiggins' role on offense should be extensive down the stretch.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Stuffs stat sheet in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 14 points in Thursday's loss•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Confirmed as starter•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: To start Thursday vs. Jazz•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Should play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable vs. Utah•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.