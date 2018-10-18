Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 20 points Wednesday

Wiggins recorded 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 112-108 loss to San Antonio.

Wiggins was decent Wednesday, compiling 20 points while chipping in with some supporting stats. Those supplementary numbers are what will make or break Wiggins overall fantasy value, complimenting his well-documented scoring abilities. His role is locked in no matter the outcome of the Jimmy Butler situation and owners will simply be hoping he can find some consistency on the defensive end as the season progresses.