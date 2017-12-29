Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 21 despite sprained ankle
Wiggins scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt) with three rebounds in 34 minutes in Thursday's loss at Milwaukee. He was limited by a sprained right ankle in the third quarter, but he was able to return to action, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Wiggins was 0-for-3 from the field in the fourth quarter after having his ankle taped. The injury doesn't sound serious, but watch his status in case it becomes an issue before Sunday's game at Indiana.
